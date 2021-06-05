TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,169.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

