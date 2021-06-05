Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,073,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

