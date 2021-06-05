Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

