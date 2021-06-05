BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,394,000.

VOE stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

