Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

