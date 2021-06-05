BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 360,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

