Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,897 JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 518,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,418,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,501,000 after buying an additional 930,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.01.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.