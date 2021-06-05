Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,897 JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 518,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,418,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,501,000 after buying an additional 930,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.01.

