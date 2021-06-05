Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $9,095,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $192.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.74. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

