Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,371,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,465,000 after acquiring an additional 862,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,279 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,810,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,432,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

