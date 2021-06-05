Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

