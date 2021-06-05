Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $167,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,184,000 after buying an additional 743,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 281,888 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,048,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 266,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.93.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

