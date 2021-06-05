Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

SMOG stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.05. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $76.88 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

