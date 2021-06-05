CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.