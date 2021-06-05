BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $42.44 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

