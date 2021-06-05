Swiss National Bank Raises Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,634,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

