Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 166,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.