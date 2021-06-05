Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,115,550.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $964,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

