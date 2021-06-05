Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

MRCY opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

