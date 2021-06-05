Insider Selling: PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Sells 9,697 Shares of Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

