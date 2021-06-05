Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $969,000.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

