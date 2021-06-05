Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Celsius by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 710.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

