Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

