Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 183.96 ($2.40) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.89. The stock has a market cap of £31.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

