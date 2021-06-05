R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells $10,910,000.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 154,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

