R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells $10,910,000.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
