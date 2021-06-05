Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

SAN opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.93. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

