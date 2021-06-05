HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HHR. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.08.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.62.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

