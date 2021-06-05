Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

