Analyzing ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ArcBest and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest 3.02% 12.68% 5.77% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ArcBest and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest 0 2 9 0 2.82 Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50

ArcBest currently has a consensus price target of $66.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Yellow has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.04%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than ArcBest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ArcBest and Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest $2.94 billion 0.60 $71.10 million $3.23 21.62 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.93

ArcBest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArcBest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of ArcBest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ArcBest has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ArcBest beats Yellow on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. It also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â’do-it-yourself' consumer, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, warehousing, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside repair solutions and vehicle maintenance management services for commercial and private fleets through a network of third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

