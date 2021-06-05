Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $269.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.26 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $250.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $129.18 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

