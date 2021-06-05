Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $46,533,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Premier by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after buying an additional 233,572 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.