837 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

uniQure stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

