The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Progyny were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,346 shares of company stock worth $27,221,041. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.06. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $65.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

