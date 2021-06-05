IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

