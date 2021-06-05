IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $294.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.92.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

