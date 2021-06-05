The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,451.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

