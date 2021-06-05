The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $93.48.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

