The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,342 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Brinker International stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,827.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,724 shares of company stock worth $20,081,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.