The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock worth $3,159,028. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.