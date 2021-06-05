IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

