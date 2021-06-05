Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

