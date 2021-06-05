Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medifast were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth $205,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MED stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

