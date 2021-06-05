The Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

