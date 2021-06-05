Barclays Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $91.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HES. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Shares of HES stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $89.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,921 shares of company stock valued at $68,085,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

