NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

NEO opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

