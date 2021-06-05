Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

