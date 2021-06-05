Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $31,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $48.72 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 487.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,913.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

