Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Renasant worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

