Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globant were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

GLOB opened at $213.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.33. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

