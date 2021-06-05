Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 306,408 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,535,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

