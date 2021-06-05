First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $870.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $851.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last three months. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.